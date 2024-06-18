The English Football Association announced Premier League schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season earlier today, with opening weekend set to take place August 16-19. The headliner fixture on opening weekend will see defending champion Manchester City travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea FC in the Sunday afternoon matinee slot on August 18.

This mark the first game in charge for new Blues boss Enzo Maresca.

It is also quite possibly the first game of the last season of the Pep Guardiola era at Manchester City. This is the final year in which Pep is contracted to the club, and the speculation is that he won’t re-up at the end of the term. We’ll just have to see about that, down the line.

We do know that Chelsea and Manchester City has made for some must watch football- especially so last year! They probably gave us the match of the season.

Premier League Opening Weekend Fixture List

Aug. 16 20:00 Manchester United vs. Fulham FC

Aug. 17 12:30 Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool FC

Aug. 17 15:00 Arsenal FC vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Aug. 17 15:00 Everton FC vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Aug. 17 15:00 Newcastle United vs. Southampton FC

Aug. 17 15:00 Nottingham Forest vs. AFC Bournemouth

Aug. 17 17:30 West Ham United vs. Aston Villa

Aug. 18 14:00 Brentford FC vs. Crystal Palace

Aug. 18 16:30 Chelsea FC vs. Manchester City

Aug. 19 20:00 Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories