Chelsea have a new injury concern ahead of their Tuesday night trip to Atalanta, striker Liam Delap. The youngster suffered a shoulder injury, which is suspected to be a dislocation, in the goalless draw at Bournemouth yesterday.

“Unfortunately he was already out for two months and he has to be out again,” Blues boss Enzo Maresca said of Delap. “We don’t know for how long, but it looks quite bad, his shoulder.”

UCL Matchday 6 FYIs

Atalanta vs Chelsea FC

Kickoff: 8pm BST, Tue Dec 9, Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standings: Atalanta 10th 10 pts Chelsea FC 7th 10 pts

UCL Form: Atalanta LWDWW Chelsea FC LWWDW

Blues Team News

Delap, who came over from Ipswich Town this summer, will be sidelined for a few/several weeks, at minimum. It’s a rough setback because he already missed significant time this season with a hamstring pull; which he suffered in August against Fulham. Delap also missed time this season due to a red card, which came on a very questionable decision that Maresca publicly called him out for.

Elsewhere this past weekend also saw Maresca provide an update, of sorts, on the very oft-injured Romeo Lavia, and his latest setback. “It’s a muscle problem,” Maresca said of the hamstring/thigh injury.

“We don’t know yet when he can be back. We don’t know [if it will be long or short-term].” Ok, so that didn’t say much, but at least we know he’s out for Tuesday. It’s also likely that Lavia is out until the new year.

Other than that, the Chelsea injury/fitness/availability situation remains the same.

