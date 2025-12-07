Moises Caicedo is one of Chelsea’s most important players, so he’s obviously one of the first names written into the team sheet, by manager Enzo Maresca. Given how the Ecuadorian midfield maestro is suspended domestically, he’ll be well rested for the trip to Atalanta on Tuesday night.

UCL Matchday 6 FYIs

Atalanta vs Chelsea FC

Kickoff: 8pm BST, Tue Dec 9, Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standings: Atalanta 10th 10 pts Chelsea FC 7th 10 pts

UCL Form: Atalanta LWDWW Chelsea FC LWWDW

Let’s take a look at who else will be in the first team with him. Expect Maresca to do a bit of squad rotation for this one. However, overall this will be a pretty strong team that takes to the pitch in midweek. Here is what we think that looks like.

Chelsea FC Predicted Starting XI at Atalanta BC (Champions League)

Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Josh Acheampong, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Andriy Santos; Alejandro Garnacho, Pedro Neto; Joao Pedro

