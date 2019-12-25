Chelsea vs Southampton Team News: Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Long

Last weekend saw student best his teacher as Chelsea manager Frank Lampard beat Jose Mourinho tactically, and his Blues beat his old boss’ new side Tottenham 2-0 on the pitch. Chelsea dominated a match that was overshadowed by events off the pitch.
It was all triggered by Son’s aggressive challenge on Antonio Rudiger, which elicited racist abuse of the Blues defender by some Spurs supporters, and Mourinho calling him out for what was in his mind simulation on the play. Lampard hit back at Mourinho yesterday, and now the two big six managers, who are close friends, find themselves in a war of words.
As this involves Mourinho, you can bet that this back and forth is far from over. In turning to the Boxing Day fixture, Chelsea hosts Southampton in a match that sees the roster in pretty good shape fitness wise.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek still working on his long-term rehab while César Azpilicueta suffered a minor muscular knock this past Sunday. He could sit this one out. For the visitors, Shane Long, who usually plays well against the Blues, is now injured.
Moussa Djenepo and Yan Valery are out as well while Pierre-Emile Højbjerg will be assessed closer to game time.
Southampton at Chelsea FYIs
Kickoff: Dec 26, 3pm Stamford Bridge, London
Chelsea Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Form Guide: Southampton- WLLWW Chelsea FC- WLLWL
Google Result Probability: Southampton win 11%, Draw 18%, Chelsea win 71%
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Southampton 0
