Chelsea Starting XI Prediction at Southampton FC

Chelsea visits Southampton FC in midweek for a match-up that epitomizes “opposite ends of the table.” The Blues and Saints are two clubs headed in opposite directions as Southampton won promotion back to the Premier League for this season, but look destined to head right back down to the Championship. Currently, they sit dead last in the league.

Meanwhile Chelsea seemed to have turned the corner, finally, under Todd Boehly. The multi-billionaire’s multiple spending sprees are now finally generating some real returns.

Chelsea at Southampton FC FYIs

Kick off: 7:45pm, Wednesday, December 4, St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, UK

PL Position: Chelsea 3rd, 25 pts Southampton FC 20th, 5pts

Form Guide: Chelsea WDDWW Southampton FC LWLLD

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 73% Southampton FC 11% Draw 16%

It looks like a return to UEFA Champions League could be in store for Chelsea next season. First year manager Enzo Maresca has this thing humming, and here is the lineup we think he’ll go with to keep the positive momentum going.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Southampton FC

Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto; Nicolas Jackson

