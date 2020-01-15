Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Nathan Ake, Olivier Giroud, Callum Wilson

Chelsea FC are still looking for their first transaction for the January transfer window, but the rumor mill is decisively and understandably working overdrive right now. The west London club have had their transfer ban lifted after just one window, and that means they should be really busy this month.
Here are a few of the Blues transfer narratives gaining traction in cyberspace right now. We start with the pulchritudinous but not prolific striker Olivier Giroud. According to ESPN, the French international is nearing a loan move, valued at about £7 million, to Inter Milan.
The transaction for the 33-year-old former Arsenal man is dependent on another deal getting done first however.
ESPN FC writes that once the transfer: “of Matteo Politano from Inter to Roma is made official then Giroud’s move will be confirmed with negotiations between Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia and Inter sporting director Beppe Marotta going smoothly.”
The report adds that Giroud already has a two-and-a-half-year agreement with Inter, and that would keep him at the club until June of 2022. While this move leaves the Blues with little depth behind Tammy Abraham at centre forward, it’s certainly in the best interests of Giroud he move on. He’s only played 192 minutes in the Premier League this season.
We’re still searching for the first Chelsea addition of the window, as we said in the intro, but we do know it won’t be either of the AFC Bournemouth duo of Nathan Ake and Callum Wilson. Sky Sports reports that Chelsea:
“have been scouting former defender Ake and watching striker Wilson but are now focusing their attention on other targets during the January transfer window.”
Ake was a member of the club from 2011-2017, and there is an agreement already set up that includes a £40 million buy-back clause. If that sounds pricey, as NBC Sports points out, Ake would “fetch a transfer fee much closer to $100 million in any transfer not involving a pre-negotiated fee.”
He moved to the south coast club from London for £20 million. As for Wilson, Chelsea had been monitoring his situation for close to a year, but he hasn’t scored since Sept. so the west London club will take a pass.
