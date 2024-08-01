It’s certainly a season of change at Bayern Munich, as the young and green, by managerial standards, Vincent Kompany takes over. There have been a ton of changes to the player roster too. Their next preseason warmup takes place on the other side of the world, in South Korea, against Tottenham Hotspur.

Kompany will look to strike a fine balance, between showing some strength for the world to see, and giving the reserves and kids some playing time.

Hybrid Friendlies FYIs

Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: Saturday Aug 3, 12pm BST, Seoul World Cup Stadium, South, South Korea

It’s a difficult middle ground to find, but we think it looks like this…at least from the kickoff.

Bayern Munich Starting XI Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur

Sven Ulreich; Kim Min-jae, Eric Dier, Hiroki Ito; Boey, Leon Goretzka, Konrad Laimer, Raphael Guerreiro; Serge Gnabry, Mathys Tel, Bryan Zaragoza Martinez

