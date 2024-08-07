Tottenham vs Bayern Team News: Kane, Sane, Veliz, Udogie

No doubt what the main storyline is for Saturday- the Harry Kane homecoming. This friendly match coming up was part of the transfer agreement between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich. And Bayern board member Max Eberl has officially confirmed it- Kane will make the trip back home.

“He is healthy,” Eberl said, disputing speculation that the England national team captain has been injured recently.

Preseason Friendly FYIs

Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: Saturday Aug 10, 5:30pm BST, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Tottenham Hotspur Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Bayern Munich Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Buy the book: Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America

“Harry is coming back in the middle of next week. The injuries were not that serious; the disappointment over the lost EURO final was greater.

“Of course, he will fly to London with us because in some way it’s his game too. And then we will prepare him step by step, play DFB-Pokal and have him ready for Bundesliga.”

It sounds like Kane missed Bayern’s tour of the Far East not because of fatigue or injury, but simply due to the club giving him a holiday; much like all the other players who featured for their countries at the Copa and the Euros received.

But the bottom line is “he’s coming home, he’s coming home…”

Team News for Both Sides

One Bayern player who is hurt is Leroy Sane (recovery from groin injury) but it is not serious and he’s thought to be in contention for this one. However, Vincent Kompany may not risk him here, as this is only a friendly.

Tarek Buchmann (slight hamstring problem), Daniel Peretz (partial tear of hip muscle), Hiroki Ito (metatarsal fracture) and Arijon Ibrahimovic (thigh muscle) are all confirmed out.

Shifting gears to Spurs, young Argentine forward Alejo Veliz will be spending the 2024/25 season on loan at La Liga side Espanyol. The club officially announced this, just a few hours ago. The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Sevilla.

So he’s obviously unavailable now. The same goes for the Lily Whites’ long-term injury trio as well.

Richarlison (foot) Fraser Forster (ankle) and Destiny Udogie (thigh) will not feature here.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories