Tottenham to Face Harry Kane, Bayern Munich in Summer Friendly

It is already that time of year- the slate of upcoming summer preseason friendly matchups are being leaked, and now we can project the future storylines. The first blockbuster match (at least by preseason standards) is Tottenham Hotspur versus Bayern Munich, and yes, good old friend Harry Kane, in Seoul, South Korea. The news was first leaked by Sungmo Lee, and later confirmed by both Football.London and Four Four Two.

Please the two Tweets below spotlighting the Kane-Spurs reunion that is set for around late July into early August.

???| #Tottenham Hotspur are set to take on Bayern Munich in a summer friendly in South Korea ahead of the next Premier League season.@AlasdairGold pic.twitter.com/f5wWoQftG9 — The Spurs Express (@TheSpursExpress) February 20, 2024

The official date is yet to be confirmed and announced, but Matthew Holt of Four Four Two writes that Bayern and Tottenham “will go head-to-head in South Korea this August, with dates of the clash yet to be finalised. The Coupang Play Series tournament will also feature a friendly match with ‘Team K League’ an all-star game scheduled for July 28.”

Here is more info from that Korean media outlet:

A Korean media reported today that both Tottenham and Bayern Munich are visiting Seoul this summer as part of their pre-season tour. The media reported Spurs will play 2 games in Seoul, the same as they did in 2022. The story is not confirmed by the organizer or club yet. — Sungmo Lee (@Sungmo_Lee) February 20, 2024

Looks like this is all coming together pretty soon. Obviously this match is going to be huge on multiple levels for the new Spurs talisman Son Heung-Min. We can expect a lot of interesting conversations and awkward handshakes between Harry Kane and his former mates at this one.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

