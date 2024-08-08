Bayern Munich Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham (Friendly)

When Harry Kane and Bayern Munich visit Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, it will be a massive event; at least by preseason standards. While he just got back to Bayern Munich, and resumed training only this week, we’re guessing he’ll still be in the first team here. Kane has returned from a well-deserved holiday, off the heels of captaining England to a runner-up finish at the 2024 Euros.

Preseason Friendly FYIs

Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: Saturday Aug 10, 5:30pm BST, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Tottenham Hotspur Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Bayern Munich Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Buy the book: Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America

After all, this exhibition match was part of the transfer agreement. Kane may only play the first half, but that should still be very exciting to the White Hart Lane faithful.

The 31-year-old captain of the England National Team scored 213 goals in 317 appearances while wearing the Tottenham shirt, so he’ll receive a very warm welcome here.

We’re also predicting that another former Spurs man, Eric Dier, to be in Vincent Kompany’s first 11 this weekend.

Bayern Munich Starting XI Prediction vs Tottenham (Friendly)

Manuel Neuer; Sacha Boey, Kim Min-jae, Eric Dier, Raphael Guerreiro; Leon Goretzka, Joao Palhinha; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Konrad Laimer; Harry Kane

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories