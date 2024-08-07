Tottenham Hotspur have looked pretty good this preseason, achieving a decent set of solid results. However, they did lose 2-1 to Bayern Munich a week ago, so Saturday will provide an opportunity for Ange Postecoglu and his men to find redemption for that.

In looking at the potential starting lineup, for the Harry Kane homecoming game, Cristian Romero will probably be inserted.

Other than that, we might not see too many changes. More switches are likely to come the following week, when the Premier League season kicks off and the matches start to count for real.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Bayern Munich (friendly)

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Cristian Romero, Djed Spence; Archie Gray, Yves Bissouma; Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison; Heung-Min Son

