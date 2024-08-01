Tottenham Starting XI Prediction vs Bayern Munich (Club Friendly)

Tottenham Hotspur remained undefeated this preseason, besting the K League all-star team 4-3 in midweek. Spurs have won all four of their friendlies thus far, racking up 14 goals in the process. Now the opponent gets tougher, when they take on Bayern Munich in Seoul, South Korea. This will be their third and final match in the Far East (two in Korea, the first one in Japan).

While it is just an exhibition match, manager Ange Postecoglu won’t go with a weakened first team here.

Hybrid Friendlies FYIs

Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: Saturday Aug 3, 12pm BST, Seoul World Cup Stadium, South, South Korea

Tottenham Hotspur Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Bayern Munich Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Buy the book: Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America

The Australian will look to put his best foot forward, given what he has to work with, and keep the positive momentum rolling. Here is what we think that looks like.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Bayern Munich (Club Friendly)

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Ben Davies, Jamie Donley; Archie Gray, Yves Bissouma; Lucas Bergvall, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison; Heung-Min Son

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories