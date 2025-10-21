The UEFA Europa League has been pretty good to Aston Villa, who sit tied for third in that competition’s current table. The Villans have certainly established themselves as one of the leading contenders to win the competition. It is early days to be certain, but Unai Emery’s side looks the part as one of the favorites. Obviously, life has been better for Villa in UEFA’s secondary competition, than its been in the league. Although they seem to be turning things around in the Premiership, as of late.

Up next is a trip to the Netherlands, where they’ll take on one of the more uniquely named clubs in football, the Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles.

UEFA Europa League Matchday 3 FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. Oct. 23, 5:45pm, De Adelaarshorst Go Ahead, Deventer, Netherlands

Aston Villa Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

The Go Ahead Eagles sit 15th in the UEL table, so Villa will be strongly favored in this one.

Aston Villa Starting XI Prediction at Go Ahead Eagles

Marco Bizot; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Victor Lindelof, Ian Maatsen; Amadou Onana, Boubacar Kamara; Donyell Malen, Emiliano Buendia, John McGinn; Ollie Watkins

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories