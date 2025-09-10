Aston Villa at Everton Starting Lineup Predictions

Aston Villa visits Everton in a battle of two sides at opposite ends of the spectrum right now. Villa are the penultimate team in the table right now. No one expected them to be in the drop zone, at any point this season. Meanwhile Everton are currently in the UEFA Champions League qualification zone right now. No one saw that coming either.

Of course, it is early days, so you can’t read too much into the standings right now.

Aston Villa at Everton FC

Kickoff: 3pm, Sat. Sept. 13, Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, UK

Aston Villa Preview Content: Injury Updates Team News Starting XI Prediction

Everton Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Predictions

Result Probability: Everton FC 38% Aston Villa 33% Draw 29%

PL Standing, Form: Everton FC 5th, 6 pts DDDLL Aston Villa 19th, 1 pt, DLL

So with that all said, and the match preview FYIs all laid out, let’s get to the lineup predictions

Starting XI Predictions

Aston Villa

Marco Bizot; Lamare Bogarde, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Ian Maatsen; John McGinn, Youri Tielemans; Harvey Elliott, Morgan Rogers, Evann Guessand; Ollie Watkins

Everton FC

Jordan Pickford; Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, James Garner; Idrissa Gueye, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Grealish, Tyler Dibling; Beto

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

