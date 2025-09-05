Aston Villa Injury Updates: Kamara, Onana, Garcia, Barkley

Happy international break weekend! Well, I guess it’s not “happy,” as no one really likes international breaks. At this break, Aston Villa are a relatively healthy side. They have just four injury concerns right now: Boubacar Kamara, Amadou Onana, Andres Garcia and Ross Barkley.

Up next is a trip to Everton FC, a week from tomorrow, so let’s look at who may or may not be unavailable for this one.

Boubacar Kamara

Kamara has a thigh injury that makes him basically a 50/50 proposition for the next match.

Amadou Onana

He’s kind of in the same boat as Kamara, but we know a little bit more about his injury to the thigh area, as it’s a hamstring strain.

Andres Garcia

Not much is really known about his undisclosed injury. The club has done a good job of keeping information on it from getting out, but it’s obvious that this is some kind of longer-term issue.

He has not featured since April, and he was not involved in the preseason action either.

Will he face his former team? And get the chance to play in the new stadium for the first time? Maybe not, as he’s still building up match fitness after injury recovery.

He’s a doubt, but in contention, just like Onana and Kamara. Garcia is effectively ruled out.

