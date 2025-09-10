Everton FC have to be happy, at least right now, about how their season has started. Sitting fifth in the table, as the first international break now concludes, manager David Moyes has a squad that is very fit. There are only three injury concerns for Moyes right now: Adam Aznou (ankle problem), Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring/thigh issue) and Nathan Patterson (groin problem).

All three could be in contention to feature versus Aston Villa on Saturday.

Aston Villa at Everton FC

Kickoff: 3pm, Sat. Sept. 13, Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, UK

Aston Villa Preview Content: Injury Updates Team News Starting XI Prediction

Everton Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Everton FC 38% Aston Villa 33% Draw 29%

PL Standing, Form: Everton FC 5th, 6 pts DDDLL Aston Villa 19th, 1 pt, DLL

Everton FC Team News

Here is what Moyes said the last time that he spoke on each member of the trio

“Adam still has a little bit of a problem with his ankle,” Moyes said in his most recent weekly Friday news conference. “He is back doing a little bit of training, but we just need to monitor it and see how he is.”

In the previous weekly news conference, Moyes provided an update on the other two player: “Jarrad is on the way but not fit, neither is Mykolenko – and Nathan Patterson is not fit, either.”

Since Moyes made this remark, Vitalii Mykolenko has returned to full match fitness.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories