The Stadium of Light, yes, what a wonderfully unique name for a sporting venue. It just evokes positivity, having a home ground with an official, formal name like that. We’ll see if newly promoted Sunderland can channel that (as well as their fast start) into wins, and thus stay up in the top flight.

For Aston Villa, there is no positivity right now. They are winless on the young season, and already eliminated from the League Cup competition.

Aston Villa at Sunderland FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Sept. 21, 2pm, Stadium of Light, Sunderland, UK

Aston Villa Preview Material:

Premier League Standing, Form: Aston Villa 19th, 2 pts, DLLD Sunderland 7th, 7 pts, WLWD

Google Result Probability: Aston Villa 45% Draw 29% Sunderland 26%

We were all shocked to see Nottingham Forest make Nuno Espirito Santo the first manager sacking of the season. Could Villa’s Unai Emery be next?

West Ham’s Graham Potter is probably more likely, and we would say the same for Manchester United’s Ruben Amorim, but he has said publicly that he actually has the support of his bosses; currently.

Aston Villa Starting XI Prediction at Sunderland

Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Victor Lindelof, Pau Torres, Ian Maatsen; Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn; Jadon Sancho, Harvey Elliott, Donyell Malen; Ollie Watkins

