When Arsenal travels to Club Brugge on Wednesday night, it will mark the first ever meeting between the two clubs. So no matter the result here, history is guaranteed to be made, in some way, shape or form. Arsenal are currently top of the table in both of the two major competitions, so it’s good to be a Gunner right now.

Although manager Mikel Arteta definitely has some selection concerns right now, especially in the back.

UCL Matchday 6 FYIs

Arsenal FC at Club Brugge

Kickoff: 8pm BST, Wed. Dec. 10, Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, UK

Arsenal Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Odds: Club Brugge gets the win 15/2, Arsenal to win 2/7, Draw 7/2

UCL Standings, Form: Arsenal 1st, 15 pts, WWWWW Club Brugge 26th, 4 pts, WLLDL

In the central portion of the back line, Arteta really has some injury concerns right now, so don’t be surprised if we see a fullback or two shifting over to center back. One option we left out, when doing our lineup prediction here, is Ben White.

We could see the versatile English international and former Brighton & Hove Albion man playing a significant role here.

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI at Club Brugge (Champions League)

David Raya; Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapie, Jurrien Timber, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard; Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories