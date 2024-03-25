While the current international break continues to drag on, at least we don’t have to wait too much longer for it to be over! Plus we have a massive match to look forward to, when it does end, Arsenal have a few injury/fitness concerns to ponder as they travel to Manchester City on Sunday, with Bukayo Saka the name at the very top of the list.

Saka left England camp early, to rehabilitate what is thought to be a minor muscular injury.

Arsenal FC at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. March 31, 4:30pm, Etihad Stadium

Intl Break Arsenal Injury Updates: Part 1 Part 2

Manchester City Injury Updates: go here

Team News: Arsenal Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Manchester City

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 23% Manchester City 52% Draw 25%

PL Standing: Arsenal 1st, 64 pts Manchester City 3rd, 63 pts

PL Form: Arsenal WWWWW Manchester City DWWWWD

Arsenal Team News

The England FA provided a statement regarding his departure, but it was vague and superficial to say the least. In other words, he’s fine and should be in the starting lineup on Sunday. This was all just precautionary.

Elsewhere central midfielder Thomas Partey and fullback Takehiro Tomiyasu both played major minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly last Thursday. The duo played in a team filled with youngsters that lost 4-0 to Queens Park Rangers.

So both are back nearing full fitness, and should, at least in theory, be ready to go the full 90 soon.

Elsewhere Gabriel Martinelli (foot injury) is continuing his rehab, and should be back sooner rather than later, but there is no definite date as of now.

And then finally, central defender Jurrien Timber (knee injury rehab) is moving closer towards a return at some point near the tail end of this season

