Arsenal Predicted Starting XI vs Atletico Madrid

Arsenal emerged unscathed from injury on the weekend, as they beat Fulham 1-0 to maintain their top spot in the Premier League table. As they sit three points above Manchester City, it is clearly good to be a Gooner right now. Up next is a visit from Atletico Madrid, which is one of the more captivating UCL fixtures on the docket for Tuesday night.

This is the kind of contest that is made for the competition’s iconic theme song…”le grandes equipes, the champions!”

Champions League Match Day 3 of 8 FYIs

Atletico Madrid at Arsenal FC

Kickoff: Tue. Oct. 21, Emirates Stadium, London

Arsenal Preview Material: October Fixture Analysis Injury Updates

UCL Group Phase Standing, Form: Atletico Madrid 10th, 3 pts, LW Arsenal FC 5th, 6 pts WW

The Emirates will no doubt be rocking for this one. And with no real “team news” in North London to speak of, let’s just dive right in, into the first team prediction.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Atletico Madrid

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Viktor Gyokeres

