Luton Town will host a press conference tomorrow introducing Jack Wilshere at their new manager, according to . For Wilshere, this will be his first gig as a full-time manager, of a senior team.

The Arsenal legend led the U18s at his former club, where he compiled a 28-13-19 record (as well as an appearance in the 2022-23 Youth FA Cup Final) from August 2022 to October 2024.

Reportedly, the North London club was interested in potentially bringing him back this summer, to be the U21 boss, a gig that became vacant when Mehmet Ali left for Brentford.

However, he turned it down, because he wanted to land a senior team gig somewhere (and now he has). This past April, he managed Norwich City, on an interim basis, for two games after Johannes Hoff Thorup was sacked.

So the 33-year-old former England player does have some experience managing at the Championship level, which is one tier higher than where Luton Town currently reside, having been relegated in back to back years.

They currently 11th of 12 in the League One table, and this situation led to the sacking of Matt Bloomfield.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

