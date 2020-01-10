Four Exclusive Services You Can Have at the South Point Hotel

By

South Point Hotel comprises facilities that you will not want to miss. Some exclusive attractions will appeal to every visitor.

Impressive Tourists Attractions

South Point Equestrian Center: the remarkable element to this property is its Equestrian Center, which is the best, and only, horse center associated with a hotel at Las Vegas.

South Point Hotel additionally has a remarkable showroom consisting of 400 seats. The showroom exhibits night shows and plays live music on the weekends.

Amphitheater

South Point Hotel offers 16-screen movie cinema

Spa & Salon: 28 treatment rooms. Spa and salon offer body scrubs, body treatments, body wraps, facials, hydrotherapy, reflexology, manicures, pedicures, multi types of massages, sauna, spa tub, and steam room services. Special couple treatment rooms are also available.

The casino attracts its visitors with outstanding outlook, comfortable seating, and an excellent gaming zone. Some other distinct features include 64-lane bowling center, tournament bowling plaza, convention center, race book, sportsbook and poker room.

Signature Meals & Beverages

Excellent meals and food items are offered at its notable cafes and restaurants. The hotel consists of six bars, and lounges and one poolside bar where beverages and liquors offered are unforgettable. Its eleven signature restaurants include Michael’s Gourmet Room, Silverado Steakhouse, Don Vito’s Italian Restaurants, Primarily Prime Rib, Baja Miguel’s Mexican Restaurants, Zenshin Asian Restaurant, Garden Buffet, Steak & Shake, Del Mar Deli, Kate’s Korner Smoothies, and Ice cream and Seattle’s Best Coffee.

The suppers offered at South Point are flavorful, notorious and loaded with taste. These eateries and bistros can make your family and social occasions amazing. No matter who you are eating with, South Point will make it enjoyable and memorable.

Quick Services & Facilities

South Point pays value to what you pay. Rooms are comfortable and facilitated. Each room features with:

Maid Services

Dry Cleaning Services

Hair Salon

Free Internet Services

Game Room

Services of South Point are family-friendly, as it offers the best care and amenities for individuals, families with younger children, families with older children, and couples, like separate water pool for children, extra beds, outdoor pool, special services at spa and salon for couples.

Parking, as well as garage parking, is also available.

Remarkable Event Halls

Services for the visitors is the distinctive feature of South Point Hotel. The property provides the best services to its guests as it consists of specially designed meetings and event halls. Business conventions, parties, business meetings, and annual dinners can be best arranged at the South Point at Las Vegas. The services for business assistance offer are:

Meeting Rooms

Business Halls

Conference Hall

Computer Station

Additionally, bachelor parties, Christmas parties, New Year celebrations, wedding receptions and hundreds of other such events can well be settled down at the South Point.

Halls and meeting rooms are renovated impressively. Each space of the halls and rooms appeals to its guests according to the event settlement.

