Internet Safety Tips: How to Protect Your Privacy in 7 Steps

We cannot deny the fact that the internet has become part of our daily lives. It touches many parts of our everyday activities, including searching the web for answers, transmitting data from one person to another, communicating, and the like. With almost everything tied up to the internet, it is vital that we take good care of our privacy. Before, the internet was a good place, but now, it is a place full of scammers, cybercriminals looking to make use of your online activities.

In today’s age, the web is now full of different personal information concerning credit card details, passwords, schedules, contact numbers, and many more. Once your information has been opened to the general public, not only you are susceptible to great financial loss, but there is also the possibility your identity will be copied.

With that said, this internet safety tip is here to help educate you not to become the latest victim of online scams and cyberattacks by keeping your privacy secure to the maximum level while doing your web surfing at peace. With these tips, it can make a difference in the way you surf the internet.

Change your Browsing Pattern

The tools listed below are very useful in protecting you through the world of the internet, but all these tips will be futile if you do not implement some changes to your browsing behavior. In a recent study, the most common reason why people are being victimized by cybercrime is because of certain internet practices that most people cannot give up. If you want to keep your online privacy safe, you should at least implement one of the following behaviors:

Keep your app updated. Make sure that your apps up to date. To help you achieve this, turn on the auto-update feature on your app store, so if you forgot it, your phone update it for your automatically.

Do not use unsafe sites by using HTTPS links. It will direct you to a secure version of a site when the site supports that. This will make it hard for cybercriminals to hack and attack your device, especially if you are using a public network.

Turn off your location. Turning it on all the time can help trackers locate your whereabouts.

Keep your social media account private. It is the perfect time to slowly take a break from Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. This may be the hardest step among the other process, but it can be rewarding if you master it and survive it.

If you are using a public computer, always remember to log out of your account and clear your browsing history. This is to protect you from the next user of the computer. They might be a hacker and use your account for unnecessary stuff.

Change your password regularly, and do not share it with anyone, even your closest friend. In creating a password, do not use phrases that can be easily identified. Use a combination of numbers and words when creating a password.

Share limited Information

One of the main reasons why an individual is being attacked by scammers and victimized by several scams is because human beings tend to overshare information. Posting a lot of updates concerning your private life on your social media accounts can be a great way of giving your whole and it is the place where cyber hackers like to linger until they obtain your personal information.

This way of lifestyle can let cybercriminals get access to your most important files such as bank data, passwords, and many more. But that is not what’s happening. According to a recent study, ITRC reports that over 50% of the participants share vital information relating to their identity. As a responsible web surfer, practice sharing limited data about yourself. Sometimes being a private person pays off.

Switch to Private Mode

If you are the type of person who spends countless hours on the web, it is best if you switch your browser into the private mode or incognito mode, as they call it in Google Chrome. Regardless of the browser you are using to surf the web, looking for this feature shouldn’t be too hard to find. Having a browser extension is also one way to browse the internet safely. These extension apps block trackers and ads so they cannot follow you around wherever you go.

If you are tired of ads following you, disable the interest-based ads from your computer setting so they will not collect your data. However, you have to do it manually, and there is no option to turn it in automatically. Turning it off does not make it stop completely, but it will limit the information being collected.

Utilize VPN Service

Using a VPN is one of the best ways to hide your identity over the web. Having a VPN installed on your computer or phone helps mask your activities online. It has a super thick layer of security measures that hackers find hard to decode. If you add a VPN to your private web search, you can get a maximum high level of privacy.

VPN or Virtual Private Network gives you a high-security measure over the web by connecting to the internet using a different IP Address. Using a VPN is also useful when you are in public places and fond of watching movies from different sites. And if you follow any VPN streaming guide found on the internet you watch at ease without thinking of getting attacked. Always keep in mind that whenever you are accessing a public network, always use a VPN for security.

Don’t just Click

Once you are focus on surfing the web, it can be hard to manage what you are clicking, going from one page to another. This can actually bring you closer to online hackers. Not all links are safe to open. You must not click all the links being shared with you or shown to you on the web because they can contain malicious malware that can crack into your device’s security.

These links are also present in emails and even SMS. Stay alert and always check if the link is shared with you is from a trusted source before opening it. This malicious act is called phishing. It is one of the favorite styles used by online hackers as it is easy to do, and most people are gullible over the internet. By falling for this trap, you may be directed to a site that looks similar to the original and let you sign up all your important details as if everything were normal.

Have an Anti Virus

It is common among all computer users to have an Anti Virus installed on their desktop. If you don’t have one yet, go and get one. With an antivirus tool, you can reduce your risk of getting infected by different malware and viruses that can hijack your computer. Without this tool, intruders can implant malicious programs in your system, and they can track all your activities or get your information without noticing it. To keep you secure, get antivirus software that has an anti-malware feature to strengthen your security. Also, not only you should get one for your computer, but you should also install it on all of your devices.

If you are a Mac user, you are secure with the protection included in mac OS. Make sure you download the application straight from Apple’s App Store and not from the web. Though Mac has its own web browser, stick to a browser that you are comfortable using. If you like Google Chrome, download it. If you are fond of using Safari, make it your default browser.

Secure your accounts

Everyone should have a strong password in all of their account. Experts suggest all to have a password manager to generate hard to remember passwords for every account. It is the most secure thing people can do to protect their identity and information. At first, having a password manager can seem pretty intimidating because the way you set it up is a bit complicated, but once you’ve installed it, you just need to surf the web as normal. Do not also forget to take the time to change the password for any devices in your house.

If you are using a router, a smart home system, or security cameras, change the password regularly. According to tech experts, you should also use two-step authentication for all of your online accounts. As the name resounds, two-step authentication requires two critical steps.

Passing through the first layer, which is your username and password, then the second layer, the app or the online website sends a temporary code to you via text or through an app like Google Authenticator, and you enter that code to get through to your account. Always keep in mind that these authenticators are time-based and usually change after a minute or two.

These are the tips that can make your web browsing experience more smooth and at peace. Do not let hackers and cybercriminals bother you from doing what you like. In today’s generation, where everything can be done over the internet, sometimes the way to fight it off is within the internet.

