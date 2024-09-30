Which App is Best For Live Sports Streaming?

Sports fans never want to miss out the thrill of live matches. They always want to cheer their team on (or off, as the case may be). Today there is a wider gap between the public & news, now they need immediate updates and results in their hand.

Thanks to high-end digital advancements, streaming those games you love is easier than ever with smartphones in our pockets. This also means that fans can watch matches on a plethora of devices and platforms at home or on the move, right from one corner of the globe to any other living in their palms.

There are countless live sports streaming apps available for this, and you need to pick the one that best suits your needs to get accurate real-time updates of your favorite teams.

YouTube TV

While YouTube TV is available at a subscription cost of $73 a month, it includes four RSNs along with FS1, FS2, ESPN, TBS, TNT, and all major national networks. Though it’s packed with league channels, it notably excludes the NHL Network. Youtube TV is available for streaming on Amazon Fire Stick.

You can opt for the Sports Plus package, but aside from BeIn and NFL RedZone, it also offers some extra channels. To check your local options, simply enter your ZIP code on the welcome page of YouTube TV to find out which networks and RSNs are available in your area.

Hulu Plus Live TV

For sports lovers, Hulu Plus Live TV presents an intriguing balance. While the service doesn’t offer many league-specific channels, it automatically comes with an ESPN Plus subscription. At $77 a month, it includes four RSNs along with ESPN, TBS, TNT, FS1, and FS2.

Though it includes the NFL Network, the Sports add-on is a little underwhelming, lacking MLB, NHL, NBA, or Tennis channels. Its real value lies in NFL RedZone. But if you’re looking for a broader sports channel lineup, it might fall short. The Disney bundle, however, does add a touch of appeal, especially for entertainment lovers.

Sling TV

Sling TV is an affordable option, though it’s more suitable for casual fans. The Sling Blue package doesn’t offer any RSNs but does include some national broadcasts. For ESPN lovers, the Orange plan is the best, while the Blue plan features FS1 and the NFL Network. Both packages include TBS, but none offer ABC, which could be a dealbreaker for some.

If you’re looking for more variety, the Sports Extra add-on, priced at $11 for either the Blue or Orange plan (or $15 for both combined), brings you NBA, NHL, MLB channels, PAC-12, BeIn, and the Tennis channel. It’s a solid deal for fans who want a bit more than the basics.

DAZN: Niche Sports Streaming

DAZN caters to those who love niche sports. If you’re into combat or motorsports, this platform is a perfect fit. It goes beyond the usual offerings, providing streams for sports like snooker, rugby, darts, and more. For fans of specific types of sports, it’s an excellent choice.

With the rise of MMA, including leagues like UFC, DAZN has positioned itself as a top service for combat sports fans. It’s also a great place to watch less mainstream sports like bowling, snooker, and even fishing. DAZN covers a wide range of leagues, from UFC to the UEFA Women’s Champions League and Extreme E-Racing. If your interest is in niche sports, DAZN is the place to be.

Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is another best sports streaming option, even though it doesn’t offer the same vast volume as other platforms. But what it lacks in quantity, it makes up for in simplicity.

Paramount Plus has an easy-to-use interface and a good mix of live channels. It includes plenty of sports content, and its non-sports offerings are impressive, with popular shows and reality series. Connected to the CBS family, Paramount Plus allows you to access CBS Sports, which means you can catch football, soccer, and basketball games. For its simplicity and reliability, Paramount Plus is a solid pick.

FuboTV

FuboTV makes our list as one of the best sports streaming services, covering almost every major sport and league. It’s a go-to for sports enthusiasts who want variety.

FuboTV has some serious features that stand out. It’s available on a ton of devices and supports up to 10 streams at home (plus three outside it). The sports offering covers multiple options including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR and MLS as well as golf and tennis to college-related sports.

FuboTV also covers some of the most significant sporting events in the world, such as the Super Bowl, World Series, Olympics and NBA Finals. FuboTV: Standout streaming service for those who want it all

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video comes with tons of awesome features, sports streaming being one of them. If you watch sporadically or live for sports, Amazon Prime offers you a great value.

Live sports, a long list of channels (including live NFL games), and even DVR for select events. Amazon Prime Video costs $14.99 per month or $139/year. Plus, you get all the regular Amazon Prime toppings, including quick shipping and Amazon Music and Photos.

On Prime Video, users could also have access to all the sport leagues around the world — from football, basketball, or hockey to even pickleball and poker. The additional perks that come with Prime membership truly sweeten the spot for any sports-loving enthusiast.

DIRECTV Stream

Best For Sports Fans: DIRECTV Stream It has its cons, but that could be a good choice. This especially comes out well for family customers or households with big content users. At up to 20 streams inside the home and three outside, it’s a great choice for bigger households.

In the sports arena, DIRECTV Stream includes NFL Network, SEC Network, and Big Ten Network. Some channels cost extra, but it’s really simple to customise your package so you won’t need to pay for those.

Summing Up

The best live sports streaming apps provide you easy access to specific games and sporting events. For the most variety of sports with some entertainment bells and whistles, Hulu Plus Live TV and FuboTV have great packages. DAZN is a strong alternative for sports like combat or motorsports that might not be aired on national television, among others.

For sports, YouTube TV and Amazon Prime Video impress with the latter’s value-added Prime Originals augmenting its coverage. In addition, Sling TV allows fans to watch any live game of their choice for an affordable price — you can find a monthly plan ranging from $25–40 per month depending on the number of channels included. In the end, the greatest app for you depends on what sports you follow and how much variety/customization you want in your streaming experience.

