2020 NFL Mock Draft 12-24-19

Merry Christmas Eve Eve! Happy Festivus for the rest of us! Welcome to 2020 NFL Mock Draft 2.1! We had to basically start over because version 1, which you can see here, was absolutely shredded in the creation of this version. The order is from Tankathon, who go with a full 16 game schedule in their projections.

Team needs were taken into account based on information at The Draft Network. We also did a feature on the wagering odds for both who ends up getting the first pick and what player will be the first pick, so let’s dive right in, shall we! Have issues with the picks? Of course you do, let it be known in the comments section.

1 Cincinnati, Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Heisman Trophy winner is odds on favorite to become the #1 overall NFL Draft pick. Only six players, all QBs, have done it since the turn of the millennium.

The list consists of Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Jameis Winston, Cam Newton, Sam Bradford and Carson Palmer.

2 NY Giants, Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

Young is just the most dominant player, all around, period. Forget about that NCAA suspension non-sense. It was all meaningless b.s. that will not affect his draft stock one bit. Young deserves both the Heisman and #1 pick status, but he’ll get neither simply because quarterback is the most important individual position in all of sports.

3 Washington, Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Given the importance of quarterback, there is of course also a major premium on protecting the QB.

That’s where Thomas comes in, as big boys beefing up the signal caller’s blind side will always be in high demand, and thus command the big bucks

4 Miami, Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

They might go QB, but if not, I think they’ll take the best cornerback on the board.

5 Detroit, Isaiah Simmons, S, Clemson

Versatility gives him a wide range of places that he could slot in and DET should go defensive best player available.

6 Arizona, A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

The native of Glen Carbon, Illinois (Edwardsville High School) is one of five finalists for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year. Heading into the post season, he leads the Hawkeyes in tackles for loss (13-69), sacks (9-54), quarterback pressures (nine), and forced fumbles (three).

7 Jacksonville, Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Jeudy is the whole package, as good a prospect we’ve seen at the position in a very long time. It seems like JAX is always in need of offensive playmakers.

8 Atlanta, CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Has a combination of size, athleticism, explosiveness and body control that makes him a legit potential NFL WR1. AWESOME name too. Not the biggest need, but too great a value to pass up, plus the Falcons are known to value depth at this position.

9 NY Jets, Tyler Biadasz, OL, Wisconsin

The Wisconsin NFL OL factory keeps churning. He’s up next, and there will be many more to come.

10 LA Chargers, Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Was the #1 overall on many a draft board and in many a 2020 NFL mock draft until the hip injury. He’ll fall, but how far? Time for Chargers to draft and develop Phillip Rivers’ replacement.

11 Denver, Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa

Hawkeyes continue to remain among the elite in developing O-linemen and tight ends for the NFL.

12 Carolina, Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

New regimes mean new quarterbacks, usually, so one can expect Carolina to move on from Cam Newton. Herbert really should have come out last year, as this season has done nothing but provided scouts and GMs with more material to pick apart his game.

13 Philadelphia, Grant Delpit, DB, LSU

LSU continues to be DBU; rinse and repeat. May not even last this long, but if he does perfect for Philly’s team needs.

14 Oakland, Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

Has all the tools to develop into a disruptive force

15 Indianapolis, Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

So much talent at this position at Clemson right now, Trevor Lawrence did a great job distributing the ball around to everybody and keeping everyone happy.

16 Tampa Bay, Austin Jackson, OL, USC

Upgrading the o-line is a key, top priority for Tampa. Unless they trade up for a QB.

17 Cleveland, Creed Humphrey, OL Oklahoma

Lots of big road graders, space eaters will go very high in this draft. Browns must upgrade both tackle positions.

18 Oakland via Chicago, Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

For his career, Gross-Matos has 36.0 TFL and 18.0 sacks as part of his 110 tackles. He was the team’s Reid-Robinson Award winner as the most outstanding lineman in 2018 and was an honorable-mention All-Freshman Team selection

19 Tennessee, Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

Under the radar name to watch this fall, and the Titans need wide outs.

20 JAX via LA Rams, Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

“Really physical as a run stopper, blitzer,” said Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly of Hall. “He’ll be a high pick in the NFL.”

WILD CARD ROUND LOSERS

21 Dallas, Kristian Fulton, DB, LSU

Cowboys need to beef up the secondary.

22 Miami via Pittsburgh, CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

I like the Dolphins to stay local and fill out their secondary

23 Miami via Houston, Jedrick Wills, OL, Alabama

They also need help protecting the quarterback!

24 Minnesota, Javon Kinlaw, DE, South Carolina

One of the most interesting prospects in the draft.

DIVISIONAL ROUND LOSERS

25 Buffalo, Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

The Wisconsin NFL RB factory keeps churning as the nation’s leading rusher and Doak Walker Award winner is back for another go around. Big, fast, strong and tough- he’ll be really fun to watch in the NFL

26 Kansas City, Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

Phenomenal speed, but still needs to work on his closing speed a bit. Akers made the right call by declaring early for the draft ahead of the Sun Bowl.

27 Green Bay, K.J. Hamler WR, Penn State

Pack probably goes best WR available, and we can debate who that might be.

28 Seattle, Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State

A big hitter who is effective against both the run and the pass.

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP LOSERS

29 New England Marvin Wilson, DL, Florida State

It would be good for the Patriots to shore up depth in the middle

30 New Orleans, Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

Saints might go for beefing up depth in the middle of the park.

SUPER BOWL TEAMS

31 San Francisco, Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

Probably could have come out and been a late first round or early second round pick this year.

32 Baltimore, Julian Okwara, Edge, Notre Dame

“Julian Okwara, everyone talks about his pass-rush ability,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said at Media Day.

He’s a really good football player. But he’s not one-dimensional. Here is a guy that has a chance to be one of the top players in the NFL Draft. He’s going to be part of that.

