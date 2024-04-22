With the official announcement yesterday of Assistant Coach Orlando Antigua returning to Illini Basketball, we now re-publish our two part exclusive with him, from 2017 Media Day.

In the world of Illini basketball recruiting, Illinois Assistant Coach Orlando Antigua has as much juice as just about anyone. We asked Antigua his thoughts about the recent explosion in recruiting coverage, how it’s no longer just a cottage industry, or a niche that gets mainstreamed for a short period once or twice a year.

It’s now a big deal year ’round, and social media has amplified this component of college athletics much more than any other aspect.

It’s HUGE! “It is, it is but I understand the business of college athletics, and part of that is not just your current roster,” Antigua responded.

“But also who you’re going after and all those things, and it just encompasses the whole collegiate athletic field.”

Antigua, who was on John Calipari’s staff from 2009-2014, has a stellar reputation has an ace recruiter, and he helped land the bluest of blue chips to Lexington- names like Anthony Davis, John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and Karl-Anthony Towns.

As of this season, UK has signed 29 McDonald’s All-American Game players during the John Calipari era who have been named to the prestigious high school event, more than any other school in the country during that time period.

Antigua himself was a McDonald’s All-American when he played. Multiple players from each signing class have been tabbed McDonald’s All-Americans during the Calipari era, including an all-time record five in the 2013 class.

Covering the McDonald’s All-American game for several years, the event is always dominated by Kentucky commits. We always ask all of them the same question each year:

“What makes Cal such a great recruiter?” It’s remarkable how consistent the responses, from every signee are each year.

“He’s honest. He’s a straight shooter,” they always respond.

We brought this topic up with Antigua.

“It starts from the recruiting process,” the Illini assistant said.

“He’s not sugar coating anything, he’s setting expectations early, and the people that play for him go in knowing the kinds of sacrifices they’re going to have to make in order to have to success.”

Antigua is also the first Latin-American Harlem Globetrotter in history. He’s close with former Globetrotters Owner and Illini hoops legend Mannie Jackson, and he was on hand at Jackson’s enshrinement at the Naismith and Illini hall for fame enshrinement.

Jackson is somebody that Antigua looks up to, and he stays in touch with numerous former Globetrotters who are now are active in coaching.

Last month, Liverpool FC Manager Jurgen Klopp made a remark which triggered the basketball entertainment team and trick shot specialists. Klopp maintained that his side was all about winning, that they weren’t like the Globetrotters. The traveling troupe’s Twitter account then hit back at Liverpool FC, pointing out how Harlem has won 4,211 games in a row and counting.

We had a good laugh about this with Antigua. “That’s a misnomer, the Harlem Globetrotters are known for winning,” he said.

“And I was a small part of that, for seven and a half years so that was good. the streak is still alive.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

