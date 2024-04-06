What Illinois Star Isaiah Williams Brings to the Next Level

With the 2024 NFL Draft drawing closer, we now re-post this feature article and exclusive with day three prospect Isaiah Williams, from the Reliaquest Bowl postgame press opportunities

When you play a Big Ten West opponent, the Big Ten West envelops you. It’s not just a college football division, it’s an all-consuming force of nature.

A BTW style low-scoring, defensive slugfest rock fight is exactly what Illinois wanted in the Reliaquest Bowl against #22 Mississippi State.

Their opponents, of course, wanted an all out aerial assault, the kind of fast-paced and high-scoring game that befits the moniker of their offensive system- the Air Raid.

However, the lone 100 yard receiver today played for Illinois side, not Mississippi State.

That’s Isaiah Williams, who turned in a MVP kind of performance, albeit in a 19-10 loss. He had nine receptions for a career high 114 yards, with a long of 41.

There were no 100 yard rushers or 300 yard passers in the Reliaquest Bowl, and this fact makes Williams’ performance all the more special.

The St. Louis native talked about what worked so well for him today.

“I wasn’t one dimensional. I wasn’t just a gadget today. I felt great being used in different situations, to go down the field; felt good to get some deep shots.”

Isaiah Williams certainly sent a message with his play today, and that message is- I can do this, so let’s do more of it next year.

“I feel good knowing that he (first year offensive coordinator Barry Lunney) has confidence in using me to go downfield.”

He discussed his career day in more detail.

“To do it against an SEC opponent, they had six interceptions, three pick-sixes, to show what I can do against some of the best in the nation, was huge for me.”

Williams also had a second quarter touchdown called back, due to a false start penalty on an Illinois offensive lineman. It was a major momentum changing play too, as it would have opened the scoring in the game.

Watching the body language of Isaiah Williams, it was clear that he knew the TD was gonna be waived off, well before the official confirmed it.

When he (Illini QB Tommy DeVito) was throwing the ball, I heard the whistle, I’m like ‘man, they’re calling the play dead.’ Honestly, that’s the worst feeling,” the Trinity Catholic graduate said.

“When you have a big play and it comes back for a penalty, but I was like ‘c’mon let’s go!

‘We can still score,’ but man when stuff like that happens it just sucks, because it’s hard to score in college football, I was trying my hardest not to let my energy (the disappointment from having the scoring play waived off) affect the team.”

Looking ahead to next year, with Chase Brown no longer with the program, Illinois will need a new offensive identity, and it is very likely that Isaiah Williams will be a big part of formulating that identity.

Epilogue:

Isaiah Williams became just the seventh Illinois player to top 1,000 yards in a single season in 2023, joining the likes of A.J. Jenkins, David Williams (x2), Brandon Lloyd (x2), Mike Martin, Arrelious Benn and Mikey Dudek.

He was also a first team All-Big Ten selection by both the coaches and the media. The NFL.com prospect profile page for Isaiah Williams rates him in the 6.0-6.09 range, which qualifies as “Traits or talent to be above-average backup.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

