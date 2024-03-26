3 Illini vs #2 Iowa State: Sweet 16 Game Preview, Prediction

This Illini team is absolutely rolling right now! Led by Terrence Shannon Jr. who is playing as well as any individual baller in the country, you got to like their chances against the Iowa State Cyclones on Thursday night. Shannon already has the program’s single season scoring record, after having just missed out on the Big Ten Tournament scoring record.

His 30 points against Duquesne are the second highest in a single NCAA Tournament game, matching Frank Williams vs. Kansas in the 2001 Sweet 16.

#2 Seed Iowa State Cyclones vs #3 Seed Illinois Fighting Illini

Tip time: 9:10 central, Thursday March 28, TBS

TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Spread: Iowa State -2.5 KenPom Projection: Iowa State by 1

Fun Fact: Dain Dainja is 13-13 FGM-FGA so far this NCAA Tournament, and shooting 100% across his last three.

TJ finished one shy of Illinois’ program record of 31 points, set by Deron Williams vs. Cincinnati in the 2004 Second Round. Yes, the famous that was immortalized on the MTV reality series The Newlyweds about Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey.

He is a huge Cincy fan.

Illinois Fighting Illini Preview

Utilizing booty ball, a concept explained at this link, this IIllini team has the nation’s most exciting and efficient offense. Booty ball works in the half-court to set up the three ball, while this team is also very adept and running out in transition.

Marcus Domask, who had the school’s first ever March Madness triple double, totaled 22 points, his 11th 20-point outing of the season, along with seven assists, three rebounds, and two steals in the second round.

He’s a huge part of what makes the Illini offensive engine hum, and one can even argue that he’s more important to the team than TSJ. Domasketball has 28 double digit scoring games on the season.

Iowa State Cyclones Preview

This is ISU’s best team of the modern era, arguably. The only other Cyclones squad at this level was the 2000 edition, another #2 seed who lost in the Elite 8 to eventual national champion Michigan State. It was the true national championship game that season. No one else gave the Spartans a fight like that.

Although Iowa St. does have one Final Four appearance…in 1944.

Like the Illini, they placed second in their league this season, and then won the conference tournament championship. The Cyclones beat No. 9 Kansas State 76-57, No. 4 Baylor 76-62, and destroyed No. 1 Houston 69-41 in the largest blowout in the history of the Big 12 tournament.

Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy in Kelvin Sampson! Iowa State ended the season ranked No. 4 in the AP poll and with the top defense in the nation.

Prediction: Illini 81, Iowa State 77

The Illini are 11-3 all-time vs. Iowa St. but they have only faced each other three times in the last four decades. The last meeting came in the 2018 Maui Invitational.

If Illinois gets close to 40 by halftime, then they would likely have this won. In a clash of contrasting styles, I think Illinois narrowly wins the classic offense vs defense battle.

