Graham Potter has a massive job on his hands, as West Ham United are truly a massive mess right now. They just got dumped out of the FA Cup on Friday, suffering a one-and-done appearance as they entered the tournament in the third round. Now they welcome in a Fulham FC side that is undefeated in their last nine, across all competitions.

West Ham United vs Fulham FC

Kick off: 7:30 pm, Tuesday Jan 14, London Stadium

PL Position: West Ham 14th, 23 pts Fulham 9th, 30 pts

Form Guide: West Ham DDWLL Fulham DDWDD

Google Result Probability: West Ham 33% Fulham 40% Draw 27%

Although, to be fair, only three of those results were wins. Still, Potter is likely going to stay awake at night worrying about where his scoring is going to come from.

Way too many of the guys who are tasked with banging in the goals are injured right now.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Fulham FC

Alphonse Areola; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman, Aaron Cresswell; Edson Alvarez; Tomas Soucek, Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus, Vladimir Coufal; Danny Ings

