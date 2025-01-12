The Sports Bank

Football. Soccer. Basketball. Gaming and Much More

West Ham Team News vs Fulham: Fullkrug, Summerville

By

Share

nicklas fullkrug

Nicklas Fullkrug has suffered through a disastrous his first season at West Ham United. Fullkrug, who moved over from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, missed two months due at the beginning of the year due to a strained Achilles.

He returned to action last month, but he now has a substantial hamstring injury, suffering the problem in the 2-1 FA Cup loss to Aston Villa on Friday night.

nicklas-fullkrug

West Ham United vs Fulham FC

Kick off: 7:30 pm, Tuesday Jan 14, London Stadium, Southampton, UK

West Ham Preview Content:  Team News   Starting XI Prediction

PL Position:  West Ham  14th, 23 pts    Fulham    9th, 30 pts

Form Guide:  West Ham   DDWLL    Fulham   DDWDD

Google Result Probability: West Ham 33%  Fulham 40%   Draw 27%

graham potter

West Ham Team News

“Losing Niclas was a blow,” newly minted manager Graham Potter said on Friday.

“It doesn’t look good. Obviously, how he pulled up didn’t look positive, so I’m not hopeful about that. Of course, you never know.”

fulham fc

It has been confirmed now that Fulkrug will be out for a few weeks, leaving then severely depleted in the attack, and attacking midfield, given that:

Michail Antonio is done for the season after undergoing surgery to repair the broken leg he suffered in an auto accident last month

Team captain Jarrod Bowen is out indefinitely with a fractured foot

-Crysencio Summerville also picked up an unspecified injury of some sort on Friday night.

“Cree was nowhere near as severe as it looked,” said Potter.

“But it’s too early to say. His substitution was more precautionary at half-time. as well. He sort of wanted to half carry on, but it wasn’t worth taking the chance.”

jarrod bowen

It does not sound serious, but West Ham also have to contend with Emerson and Jean-Clair Todibo being in the treatment room.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.