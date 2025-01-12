West Ham Team News vs Fulham: Fullkrug, Summerville

Nicklas Fullkrug has suffered through a disastrous his first season at West Ham United. Fullkrug, who moved over from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, missed two months due at the beginning of the year due to a strained Achilles.

He returned to action last month, but he now has a substantial hamstring injury, suffering the problem in the 2-1 FA Cup loss to Aston Villa on Friday night.

West Ham United vs Fulham FC

Kick off: 7:30 pm, Tuesday Jan 14, London Stadium, Southampton, UK

PL Position: West Ham 14th, 23 pts Fulham 9th, 30 pts

Form Guide: West Ham DDWLL Fulham DDWDD

Google Result Probability: West Ham 33% Fulham 40% Draw 27%

West Ham Team News

“Losing Niclas was a blow,” newly minted manager Graham Potter said on Friday.

“It doesn’t look good. Obviously, how he pulled up didn’t look positive, so I’m not hopeful about that. Of course, you never know.”

It has been confirmed now that Fulkrug will be out for a few weeks, leaving then severely depleted in the attack, and attacking midfield, given that:

Michail Antonio is done for the season after undergoing surgery to repair the broken leg he suffered in an auto accident last month

Team captain Jarrod Bowen is out indefinitely with a fractured foot

-Crysencio Summerville also picked up an unspecified injury of some sort on Friday night.

“Cree was nowhere near as severe as it looked,” said Potter.

“But it’s too early to say. His substitution was more precautionary at half-time. as well. He sort of wanted to half carry on, but it wasn’t worth taking the chance.”

It does not sound serious, but West Ham also have to contend with Emerson and Jean-Clair Todibo being in the treatment room.

