Tottenham Injury News: Son, Van de Ven, Maddison, Udogie

Son Heung-Min went to ground tonight, and stayed there for awhile having appeared to have suffered an ankle injury in South Korea’s 5-0 win over Singapore tonight.

Tottenham Hotspur’s top scorer this season, the thought of potentially losing the forward for an extended period of time sent a major scare into Spurs supporters everywhere. Worry no longer- he is fine!

Tottenham Injuries

Son Heung-Min

While Son won’t see his name added to the Spurs unavailable players list, it’s plenty long already. Let’s run through it, with some quotes from manager Ange Postecoglu.

Micky van de Ven

Said the Spurs manager: “Micky, obviously, as we saw the other night, [suffered] a fairly significant hamstring injury. So, without putting a firm timeline on it, at least a couple of months out for him, so we’re looking at the new year.”

The stellar central defender will definitely be missed, as he’s truly been an anchor in the back line this season.

James Maddison

Said Postecoglu: “He got quite a significant ankle injury the other night and was sent for scans. It wasn’t great, so he’ll be out for a period of time, probably into the new year as well.”

The midfielder acquired from Leicester this summer has been a huge part of what Tottenham have been able to do this season, and he’ll be missed these next six-to-eight weeks.

Richarlison

The Brazilian opted for surgical repair, to a groin injury that had been nagging him for months. He could back in mid-December.

“He’s kind of battled through it pretty much for the whole of the season so far, but with the international window, we saw the chance to get it done now,” said Ange.

“He should only be a month – four weeks – hopefully not too long after the break.’

Destiny Udogie

He’s been dealing with an unspecified muscular injury, but he is not expected to be sidelined for too long.

Manor Solomon

Still rehabbing from a meniscus injury in his knee, the earliest he could realistically return is mid-January.

Ivan Perisic

The Croatian midfielder is out for the season with a complex injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Ryan Sessegnon

Tottenham’s Thiago Alcantara, he’s just never ever match fit. We won’t see him until January, at the earliest.

“Sess is still a fair bit of time away; he’s longer term,” said Postecoglu.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

