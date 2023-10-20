Tottenham vs Fulham Team News: Son, Romero, Traore, Tete

Top of the table Tottenham- that’s right Spurs are in first place right now, have two major fitness concerns heading into the London derby versus Fulham, in Heung-min Son and Cristian Romero.

The good news is that both are reportedly only dealing with knocks (the injuries aren’t as bad as they might appear), and could be fine for Monday night.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham FC FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. Oct. 23, 2023, 8pm UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 64% Draw `20% Fulham 16%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 1st, 20 pts WWDWW Fulham 12th, 11 pts WLDWL

Son looked very uncomfortable while on international duty with South Korea, as he’s battling a groin injury. Romero has a small injury to his right ankle, which he “suffered” while playing with Argentina.

The biggest loss for Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglu is of course Yves Bissouma, as he’ll be out with a suspension here. He’s been critical for the north-Londoners this season.

Switching over to the Cottagers, Issa Diop suffered a foot injury in the last match, and it sounds kind of substantial, according to manager Marco Silva.

Finally, Kenny Tete and Adama Traore are both doubts for this one. Tottenham has the advantage in the all-time series, with 54 wins to Fulham’s 19.

The two sides have split the spoils 30 times.

