Tottenham Injury Updates: Richarlison, Pape Matar Sarr

Tottenham Hotspur are next in action on Sunday, when they’ll pay a visit to Aston Villa. Ahead of this game, we have two new injury updates for you, relating to Brazilian striker Richarlison and Senegalese midfielder Pape Matar Sarr.

Let’s start with Richarlison, who has a knee injury that supposedly rules him out for the next two or three weeks or so. Richarlison himself has a very different timeline.

Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Mar. 10, 2024, 3pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Result Probability: Tottenham 36% Draw `23% Aston Villa 41%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 5th, 50 pts, WLWDW Aston Villa 13th, 28 pts, WDLLW

In an interview with ESPN Brazil on Saturday, following the 3-1 win over Crystal Palace, he indicated his belief that he’ll be fit for the next game.

“I was nervous, I couldn’t even sleep the night before,” Richarlison said about the announcement of the Brazilian national team squad, ahead of the next I was looking forward to the call-up, but thank God everything went well.

“I’m having a great time at Tottenham, I had a little knee problem in this game (against Wolverhampton), but faith in God that I’ll be back next time.

“It’s about taking advantage of my moment. Before my surgery I said that I would return to the national team, I would return well.

“I think the time has come, I’m happy, very happy to have returned to the national team I hope to take advantage of the opportunity. Now it’s time to focus here (at Tottenham), recover.”

So I guess we’ll just have to wait and see which timeline is correct.

Moving along to Sarr, he has been battling some back problems, but continues to train, despite them. It sounds like he’s been playing through the pain, and this issue is something that could be classified as “a knock.”

Manager Ange Postecoglu responded with the following, when pressed about Sarr:

“He’s had a bit of a back issue since he got back from sort of the Africa Cup of Nations.

“He’s been dealing with it and it’s getting better but it’s not sort of totally free, so it’s something we’re working on with him.

“It doesn’t stop him training, he’s still been training, but it does restrict him, it’s something we’re constantly working on but from what I understand he’ll be fine. Like I said he hasn’t missed training so it’s just something we’re working on with him.”

