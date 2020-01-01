Spurs Star Harry Kane Injured in Loss at Southampton FC

Adding injury to insult, Tottenham Hotspur lost more than a game on this New Year’s Day. Falling 1-0 at Southampton FC today, Jose Mourinho suffered an embarrassment against a side that has consistently been in the relegation scrap.
He also saw his talisman and superstar, English striker Harry Kane, hobble out of the game in the 74′. Kane thought he had equalized on the play that saw him get hurt, but the temporary goal was ruled offside. Have a watch below:
Harry Kane hobbles off with an injury ? pic.twitter.com/sXgj7B6wY2
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 1, 2020
It appears all that happened was a left hamstring tweak, and not something of more significant damage, but we’ll see. We’re still awaiting an update from the team on this situation, but the fact that Kane was able to walk off with little to no assistance is certainly a great sign.
As we’re in the midst of festive period fixture congestion, we’re going to see minor injuries like this develop due to overuse. Up next is a FA Cup 3rd round clash at Middlesbrough on Sunday, then a massive challenge, taking on champions-elect Liverpool six days later. It’s likely that Harry Kane will be rested on the weekend, regardless of the severity of his injury situation.
Already without their team captain, Hugo Lloris, for an extended period of time, Spurs can ill afford to also be without the man who has worn the arm band in the Frenchman’s stead.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind