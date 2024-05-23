There is one final promotion to the Premier League slot available, and it is simply “win and get in.” Big, no HUGE money is on the line in this one, when Championship sides Leeds United and Southampton FC wage war at the national stadium this weekend.

Both managers know full well what’s at stake here for themselves, their players and their clubs.

Championship Play-off Final FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. May 26, 3pm, Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Daniel Farke took charge of a Leeds squad that was in a pretty bad place.

There was a ton of turnover, and he added on that churn by starting to remake the roster more in his mold.

Russell Martin took the reins at a club where quick manager turnover has been a way of life for quite some time. Will be he able to stick?

Only if he wins early and often.

Starting XI Predictions

Leeds United

Illan Meslier; Archie Gray, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Junior Firpo; Ilia Gruev, Glen Kamara; Wilfried Gnonto, Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville; Joel Piroe

Southampton FC

Alex McCarthy; Kyle Walker-Peters, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens; William Smallbone, Flynn Downes, Joe Aribo; Adam Armstrong, Ryan Fraser, David Brooks

