Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said he already knows how he’s going to approach Saturday’s HUGE El Clasico in Catalonia. “I have a clear idea,” Ancelotti said about his side’s plan for the big game at FC Barcelona. “After this game (the 2-1 win last at Braga in the UEFA Champions League), it is pretty clear what we want to do. And that is to try to win.”

“To do all we can to try to win. We have time to prepare. Today I changed the line-up a bit, because some players were a bit sore. (David) Alaba is back from an injury.

El Clasico FYIs

La Liga Fixture: Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, Watch: ESPN+

Kickoff: Sat Oct. 28, 16:15 CET, Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, Spain

La Liga Standing, Form: Real Madrid 1st, 25 pts, DWWWL FC Barcelona 3rd 24 pts WDWDW

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 34% Draw 26% FC Barcelona 40%

“The same for (Ferland) Mendy. It could have been risky, but the substitute players did very well. I liked a lot (Eduardo) Camavinga as a pivot.

“He played a great game. We will arrive in great spirits at this next important match.”

Ok, certainly no real Earth-shattering revelation or breaking news there when it comes to the “playing to win” remarks. I mean, obviously!

The fact that he mentioned those three players in particular, one has to think that they’ll be called upon from the start on Saturday, right? Well, no need to overthink it.

Mendy came on as a sub, while Alaba named to the squad but didn’t feature, but this weekend brings an entirely different type of animal, as this is the biggest football match in the world.

Here’s how we’re guessing Ancelotti fills out his team sheet on Saturday afternoon. We’re thinking Jude Bellingham will be good to go.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at FC Barcelona (El Clasico)

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde; Jude Bellingham; Vinicius Jr., Aurelien Tchouameni

