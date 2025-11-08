Real Madrid Predicted Starting XI at Rayo Vallecano

One of the final matches before the international break break ensues, the final FIFA window of 2025, is a Madrid derby. And it’s a local derby between two clubs that have a vast disparity in size. Rayo Vallecano will host Real Madrid at the Estadio de Vallecas, a venue that holds about 14,000.

Madrid Derby FYIs

Kick-off: Sunday, Nov 9, Estadio de Vallecas, Madrid

Madrid Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Form: Real Madrid LWWWW Rayo Vallecano LWWWL

LL Standing: Madrid 1st, 30 pts Rayo Vallecano 10th, 14 pts

Result Probability: Madrid win 65% Draw 20% Rayo Vallecano win 15%

Meanwhile Madrid boast a home ground, the Estadio Santiago Bernebau, which holds about 84,000. Yes, this wide chasm as to what sized crowds they have the ability to draw, well, it says it all. Obviously, it would be a tremendous upset if the home side got a win here.

But then again, this is the beauty of football, and that’s why they play the games.

Madrid Predicted Starting XI at Rayo Vallecano

Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras; Fede Valverde, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

