Real Madrid have a decently sized injury list, heading into the local derby at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. Aurelien Tchouameni has a hamstring problem, and he’s looking at a return at some point later on this month.

David Alaba (groin) and Franco Mastantuono (calf) both face late fitness tests tomorrow.

Real Madrid at Rayo Vallecano FYIs

Kick-off: Sunday, Nov 9, Estadio de Vallecas, Madrid

Madrid Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Form: Real Madrid LWWWW Rayo Vallecano LWWWL

LL Standing: Real Madrid 1st, 30 pts Rayo Vallecano 10th, 14 pts

Result Probability: Real Madrid win 65% Draw 20% Rayo Vallecano win 15%

Real Madrid Team News

Given that an international break commences on Monday, maybe neither player will be risked. Then of course, you have the standing injury absentees- the duo of Antonio Rudiger (muscular issue) and Dani Carvajal (knee problem). So most likely Xabi Alonso will not have at least three, but perhaps up to five, players at his disposal for the Madrid derby.

That said, he’ll still field a very strong team, and stands a good chance of tacking three more points on to their La Liga leading tally of 30.

