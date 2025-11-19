Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso could have a selection quandary at center back on Sunday night at Elche. With Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger and Dani Carvajal out, along with Aurelien Tchouameni (a midfielder who he can slot in at the position when short-handed), Alonso is running low on options. He’ll have to start Raul Asencio or David Alaba this weekend.

Real Madrid at Elche FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday, November 23, Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, Elche, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material: Injury Updates 1 Injury Updates 2 Starting XI Prediction Team News

La Liga Form: Real Madrid WWWWD 31 pts Elche WWLDW

La Liga Standing: Real Madrid 1st, 27 pts Elche 11th, 15 pts

Result Probability: Real Madrid win 71% Draw 17% Elche win 12%

Other than that, the first team probably picks itself, more or less. Elche are a newly promoted side, so at first glance this might seem like a cake walk for the table toppers. However, Elche are actually mid-table, and they came to play this season, so don’t just brush them off your shoulder so easily.

Real Madrid Predicted Starting XI at Elche

Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Raul Asencio, Alvaro Carreras; Fede Valverde, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

