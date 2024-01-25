I have to admit, there is no more fun name to say, in all of Spanish football than UD Las Palmas. Ah, las palmas, make me calmas! But forget the Spanglish, what we really meant to say was “las palmeras me tranquilizan.” It sounds like the name of a Jimmy Buffett song or something.

Will Real Madrid be feeling tranquil once this clash is over? Or will they drop points on their trip to the Canary Islands?

Real Madrid at UD Las Palmas FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Jan. 27, 2024, 4:15 pm, Gran Canaria, Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Standings: Real Madrid 2nd, 51 pts Las Palmas 8th, 31 pts

La Liga Form: Real Madrid WWWWD Las Palmas WWLLD

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 67% Draw 19% Las Palmas 14%

UD Las Palmas is a very tough out, especially at home, as they try to make a push for a UEFA berth next season. Meanwhile Madrid are still chasing surprising Girona, who remain on top of the entire Spanish football pyramid, February approaches.

Here is the lineup we think Carlo Ancelotti will go with as Los Blancos make a push for the title.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at UD Las Palmas

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Daniel Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandez, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric; Joselu, Rodrygo; Vinicius Junior

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories