Real Madrid Team News at WSG Tirol: Camavinga, Mastantuono

Franco Mastantuono was the fourth big name signing for Real Madrid this summer, but he hasn’t been officially presented as a new member of the club yet. That’s due to the young Argentine not turning 18 until Thursday, and the regulations surrounding registration of foreign players.

So it is expected that Mastantuono won’t be “unveiled” until after August 14, and thus, won’t feature in the friendly on Tuesday night.

Club Friendly FYIs

Real Madrid at WSG Tirol

Kickoff: Tues. August 12, 7pm, Tivoli Stadion Tirol, Innsbruck, Austria

Real Madrid Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting Lineup Predictions

Real Madrid Team News

He could make his debut against Osasuna, in the La Liga season opener, a week from Tuesday night.

Elsewhere, but sticking in the midfield, Eduardo Camavinga likely won’t play either, but that’s due to a new ankle injury. Also in case you missed it, Jude Bellingham had a shoulder operation this summer, so he’ll be out until October.

Madrid have been out of action since July 9, when they fell to Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup.

They have had a nice holiday since then, which was well-deserved.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank.

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

