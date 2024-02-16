Newcastle manager Eddie Howe remains without the services of several key players. If everyone who is a doubt doesn’t feature versus AFC Bournemouth tomorrow, then the Geordies could be missing as many as nine players. Let’s dive right in, starting with the trio of Joe Willock (calf), Matt Targett (thigh) and Elliot Anderson (lower back).

All three are making progress towards returning, having spent extended times on the sidelines this season.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kick: Sat. Feb. 17 3pm St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Newcastle United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

PL Position: Newcastle 7th, 36 pts Bournemouth 13th, 27 pts

PL Form: Newcastle WDWLL Bournemouth LDDLL

Newcastle Team News

Willock is about another week away, so he could likely miss out tomorrow, but return next weekend. Targett and Anderson are looking at March returns. Elsewhere Alexander Isak (groin) is a doubt due to his having missed the last two matches. Meanwhile Jacob Murphy (calf) hadn’t trained this week, after missing out against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

In other words, it is highly unlikely that he features on Saturday.

Additionally, Callum Wilson (pectoral) has now been ruled out for an extended period of time, as his injury problems will require surgery.

Nick Pope and Joelinton remain out as longer-term injury absentees.

