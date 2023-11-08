Newcastle United suffered a 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund, in UEFA Champions League Group F play. In the vaunted and much hyped Group of Death, they now sit dead last.

The Magpies have seen their European campaign take a turn for the worse, and they are likely not moving on to the knockout round.

Newcastle United at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kick: Sat. Nov. 11, 4:30pm Dean Court, Bournemouth, UK

Newcastle Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

PL Position: Newcastle 6th, 20 pts Bournemouth 18th, 6pts

PL Form: Newcastle WDWDW Bournemouth LWLLL

Analyzing and trying to correct that situation will have to wait for another time and space however, as another league fixture is coming at you fast and furious.

The Geordies will be taking on a side that is much lower in quality, depth and talent than BVB, as Bournemouth are focused on trying to avoid the drop. So with that all said, here is a look at what kind of lineup Eddie Howe might select for this one.

It’s a special night for Callum Wilson, as he’ll be visiting his old stomping grounds.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction at AFC Bournemouth

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Jamal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Lewis Hall; Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes; Miguel Almiron; Tino Livramento, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon

