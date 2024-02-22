If there is one theme of this season for Newcastle United, it’s the persistent misery that’s been caused by all their incessant injuries. However, Alexander Isak (groin) could return this weekend at Arsenal while Joe Willock (calf problem) could be in contention to face his former side. Meanwhile Fabian Schar suffered a wrist injury this week, but that problem hasn’t kept him from training. So he’ll face a late assessment ahead of kickoff.

The news is a lot worse for Callum Wilson. We know that he’ll be out for close to three months, with a pectoral problem.

Arsenal FC vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Feb 24, 8pm GMT, Emirates Stadium

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Newcastle

Team News: Arsenal Newcastle

PL Form: Arsenal WWWWW Newcastle DWDWL

PL Standings: Arsenal 3rd, 55 pts Newcastle 8th, 37 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 70% Draw 17% Newcastle 13%

Newcastle United Team News

Of course, that covers only the more recent injury news items, and the short-term injury absentees. You also have the long-term injury absentees in Nick Pope (shoulder), Matt Targett (thigh), Joelinton (thigh) and Elliot Anderson (back). And obviously, you have Sandro Tonali, who is suspended for the rest of the season, for gambling offenses.

With having such fewer players to select from every match, it is easy to see why Eddie Howe and his men have struggled and fallen down the table this season.

