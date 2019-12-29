Paul Pogba Could Play vs Arsenal After Missing Burnley Win

Paul Pogba missed out on Manchester United’s 2-0 at Burnley yesterday because, according to his manager, he just didn’t feel quite right.
Having been subbed on late in the loss to Watford on Dec. 22, his first action since Sept. 30, the Frenchman played a whole half in the Boxing Day win over Newcastle United (a match where he handed out wrist bands aimed at trying to curb the scourge of racism that is plaguing football right now). However, he played no part in yesterday’s road win, the first clean sheet for United in a league game since Sept. 14 versus Leicester City.
Pogba, still not 100% recovered from the foot and ankle issues that have plagued him most of the season, suffered a bit of a set back this week, but he’s expected to be available for selection when United travel to Arsenal on New Year’s Day.
“He’s been out for a long while, and he didn’t feel right, he reacted to that one [against Newcastle] so we’ll just have to take our time and get him ready for next time,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said of the midfielder’s having not traveled to the Turf Moor.
“He wasn’t ready today because he has not really done too many games, and he’s had two in three days or whatever, two performances. So he just needed another day of recovery probably.
“When you’ve been out for such a while it’s always going to take time before you are 100 per cent. Today I thought Fred and Nemanja [Matic] played really well. And of course, we got two real players out there. I don’t think many of you would think three or four months ago that Fred is going to be one of the best players away at Burnley, at Turf Moor. But he was excellent.”
United really need Pogba for the festive period fixture congestion ahead; especially so with fellow midfielder Scott McTominay out for about 3-4 weeks. A date with Man City in the League Cup semifinals looms as does a clash against Wolves in the FA Cup third round.
United vs Arsenal FYIs
Google Result Probability: United win 37%, Arsenal win 37%, Draw 26%
Form guide: United WWLDW Arsenal LDDLW
Odds via Smart bet: United win 2.75, Arsenal win 2.56, Draw 3.75
