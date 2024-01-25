Newport County, who currently sit 14th in League Two, the fourth tier of the FA pyramid, will play Manchester United for the first time ever on Sunday.

The Exiles (what an awesome name) as they’re known, will face United in the FA Cup’s fourth round, at their 7,500 seat capacity home in South Wales.

FA Cup Fourth Round

Manchester United at Newport County

Kick: Sun. Jan. 28, 7:45pm, Rodney Parade, South Wales, UK

Fun Fact: This will be only the second time that United have played a FA Cup match in Wales.

How will United boss Erik ten Hag shape his side against these Welsh minnows? Well, it won’t be his strongest side, to be sure, but it won’t be his weakest either. Ten Hag will mix and match starters and reserves here, just as he has with cup competition all season long.

Barring a very shocking upset, United should cruise here.

Man United Starting XI Prediction at Newport County (FA Cup 4th Round)

Altay Bayindir; Tyrell Malacia, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot; Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro; Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho; Marcus Rashford

