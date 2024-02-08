United Team News at Aston Villa: Malacia, Martinez, Martial, Mount

Manchester United have welcomed back several first team players from injury recently, with Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount likely next in line. Both are back training on the grass individually now, so it won’t be long until they join up with the rest of the squad. They may not be in the matchday at Aston Villa on Sunday.

As for Lisandro Martinez, he seriously hurt his knee in the West Ham win last weekend, and he’ll now be on the shelf eight weeks. More on that here.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Feb. 11, 4:30pm, Villa Park

United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Man United 31%, Draw 25% Aston Villa 44%

Premier League Position, Form Guide: Man United 6th, 38 pts, WWDLW Aston Villa 4th, 46 pts WLDWL

Man United Team News

Moving on, Anthony Martial remains sidelined, as he continues rehabilitation on his groin injury. We won’t see him again until April, and maybe never again after May.

Elsewhere Sofyan Amrabat is back from AFCON, with Morocco having been eliminated. Finally, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to be back in the mix here.

