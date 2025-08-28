Man United Team News, Starting Lineup Prediction vs Burnley

What can you even say at this point? Given that Manchester United had never lost to a fourth tier side in the League Cup before last night, when they fell in a penalty shootout 12-11 (2-2 FT) to Grimsby Town, it’s easy to say this is the worst loss in club history. That’s not hyperbole. So there is nowhere to go but up versus Burnley FC on Saturday.

Or so you might think. The Ruben Amorim era is still young, but it has repeatedly taught us this- there is no rock bottom.

The life of being a Manchester United fan. pic.twitter.com/RdqsyE82pm — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) August 27, 2025

Manchester United vs Burnley FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. August 30, 3pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Google Result Probability: Manchester United win 71% Draw 18% Burnley win 11%

Premier League Standing, Form Manchester United 16th, 1 pt, LD Burnley 12th, 3 pts, LW

Things can still somehow get worse. This was a team effort to be sure. Goalkeeper Andre Onana was disaster class to the fullest. Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha missing penalties didn’t help.

Amorim was, well, maybe this is the beginning of the end for him.

While numerous things went wrong, the broadcast cameras catching him on his tactics board made for an iconic moment that will always be connected to the memory of this match.

Amorim can maybe survive the result but I don’t know if he can survive this image. pic.twitter.com/bGBI5AgXf9 — Adam Clery (@AdamClery) August 27, 2025

And not in a good way.

This image just said to everyone watching “you’re the manager at Manchester United, arguably the biggest club in the world, and you need to come up with special tactics to try and beat a League Two side? Are you serious?”

It also provided comedic fodder for social media users everywhere.

Ruben Amorim taking pointers from a truly legendary sports coach @iresimpsonsfans @EflSimpsons pic.twitter.com/oc23SYEvdC — Mark G (@TheHumanOnion) August 27, 2025

So where does United go from here? It’s hard to truly answer that right now. It’s best to just try and move on to the next one, which, fortunately enough is already almost here.

Yes, United will be kicking off again, in a different competition, in just a little more than 48 hours. It’s already time to preview Burnley this weekend.

Man United Team News vs Burnley

The injury and availability situation remains unchanged from prior to kickoff. United did not suffer any new injuries in the nightmarish trip to Grimsby. So with that in mind let’s just get to the lineup prediction.

Things can’t get worse, right? Right?! RIGHT?!

Manchester United Starting Lineup Prediction vs Burnley

Altay Bayindir; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro; Patrick Dorgu, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo; Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha

