It seems weird to see Manchester United forced to play in the second round of the EFL Cup, but hey, it’s where we are. And things are likely to get weirder. United will visit Grimsby Town, a side that’s in EFL League Two, the fourth tier of the English football pyramid, on Wednesday night. When manager Ruben Amorim fills out his team sheet in midweek, does he start Benjamin Sesko? It seems very weird, the idea of starting a $100,000,000 player against such lower tier minnows, but Sesko was benched for both of the first two games this season.

He needs to play more, and it needs to happen now because Rasmus Hojlund has been made unavailable, despite being match fit.

EFL Cup Second Round FYIs

Manchester United at Grimsby Town

Kickoff: Wednesday. Aug. 27, 2025, 8pm

Blundell Park, Cleethorpes, North East Lincolnshire, UK

United Preview Content: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Series History: Grimsby Town wins 15, Man United wins 16, Draws 6

United are keeping him out of the team because they don’t want to risk getting him hurt before they move him on this summer transfer window. Maybe third string striker Joshua Zirkzee gets the call here instead?

It’s also weird to consider Andre Onana the potential starting shot stopper in a cup competition against a fourth tier side, but here we are! Altay Bayindir is seemingly the starter now.

Or at least he will be until Senne Lammens arrives, if that deal gets done by deadline day.

Man United Starting Lineup Prediction at Grimsby Town

Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven; Patrick Dorgu, Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro, Amad Diallo; Mason Mount, Chido Obi, Benjamin Sesko

