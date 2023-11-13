Jadon Sancho Reportedly Drawing Loan Interest from Juventus

When it comes to Jadon Sancho and his Manchester United career, we can honestly only think about that concept in the past tense. The question now isn’t “what’s going to happen to him?” but instead “what will his destination be come January?”

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the world’s foremost transfer expert, Juventus are exploring the idea of acquiring Sancho on loan, but with conditionals.

????? Understand Juventus asked for informations on Jadon Sancho deal in recent days. He’s set to leave Man United in January, Juve are interested but only on loan plus part of salary covered by #MUFC. No negotiations yet as Man Utd prefer to wait for permanent deal bids. pic.twitter.com/io1DHwybOn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 13, 2023

As you can see from the tweet above, Juve are not interested in a permanent deal, and even if they do secure a loan move, they wanted United to pick up part of the tab on the English international’s sky high salary. It is easy to see why United might want to explore other options, because they should be able to find more favorable terms elsewhere.

The Telegraph reported, earlier today that there is strong interest in Sancho from the Saudi Pro League. And this time it may come to fruition, even though the winger/attacking midfielder was not keen on the idea this past summer.

Having been frozen out completely and forced to train alone since the September international break, Sancho might look at this idea differently now.

Plus, given the way the SPL teams have been splashing the cash, it’s a chance for United to get as much of their £73 million sunk cost as back as possible.

